Newcastle scouts watch £67m star in Champions League quarter final

Newcastle had scouts watching Benfica against Liverpool, keeping a close eye on Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan striker scored his 28th goal of the season against Liverpool, and his performances this campaign have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe.

According to The Express, Benfica will demand £67m for their star, after he became the highest-scoring player aged under 23 in Europe this season.

Newcastle are likely to have to compete with multiple clubs for the signature of the 22-year-old, but not many can compete with the transfer budget of the North East club.

