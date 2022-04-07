Newcastle United are looking to ‘raise cash this summer and cut bloated squad numbers’ ahead of another busy window of spending under the new Saudi-led regime, according to The Mirror.

One vulnerable player in particular who faces the axe is Miguel Almiron, according to the Mirror, who state that he could leave for as little as £10million after joining the Magpies for an at-the-time, club-record fee of £21million on January deadline day in 2019.

Almiron has failed to replicate his MLS form since his big-money move to the north-east, netting just eight times in 102 appearances with the club, and has been a ‘bit-part’ player since Eddie Howe took over, who has preferred the likes of Chris Wood, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton, and Ryan Fraser to the Paraguayan for much of the season.

Newcastle have been notoriously poor sellers in recent years, and while money is no issue for the Geordies, squad size may become one. If they are to secure some of the big-name targets on their ‘seven-man transfer wish-list‘, then much of the deadwood will have to be offloaded, with the great likelihood of them being at a financial loss.

While Almiron must bear the brunt of headlining Newcastle’s list of outgoings, he will likely not be the only one.

Where the young Paraguayan may end up, remains to be seen. Having enjoyed his best football in the deep south of Atlanta, Georgia, there is potential for a romantic reuniting with former partner-in-crime, Josef Martinez back in the MLS.