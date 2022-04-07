Newcastle United are reportedly the favourites to sign Brazilian superstar Neymar should the Paris Saint-Germain player leave the club in the near future.

PSG’s number one priority right now is to obtain the continuity of Mbappe and although this will increase their spending on wages, they have a plan to balance their accounts and that the chosen one to leave the team this coming summer is Neymar, according to Todo Fichajes.

In recent days, Sky Sports – in the video clip below – and others have reported that Mbappe has decided to stay in Paris, which could set in motion the transfer above.

Kylian Mbappe will likely sign a new contract at PSG despite ongoing interest from Real Madrid ?? pic.twitter.com/mzWjnY3jgm — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 6, 2022

Neymar is the second-highest earner at PSG and the club is looking to replace him with top quality but at a lower price.

The former Santos and Barcelona player has strong interest from the MLS, where Inter Miami or LA Galaxy could make a strong bid for the 30-year-old, offering the Brazilian a record salary for the competition but will likely be much less than what he earns now in Paris. His father and his agent are in talks with the American franchises, but it is said that the PSG star wants to continue at least two more years in Europe.

With that in mind, Newcastle would be the favourites to sign him at the moment since they need a star and they have the finances to pay his salary, according to Todo Fichajes.

The big problem in singing the Brazilian superstar is the salary, even for Newcastle and their newfound riches. Neymar is said to be on earnings of €4,083,000 (around €1 million a week) per month, according to L’Equipe via FanNation.

That is an astronomical amount for any club to be paying a player and it will certainly cause problems for PSG if they are trying to offload the superstar.