Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City future in doubt after big-money job offer

Pep Guardiola has reportedly been offered the chance to take his first step into international football with Brazil, as the Selecao prepare to pay him £10million per year to become their new manager.

Brazil’s current boss Tite confirmed that he will leave his post following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with Marca reporting that the Brazilian FA have chosen Guardiola to be his successor.

The Man City boss has a contract in Manchester until the summer of 2023 and will almost certainly see it out. The Spaniard signed a new deal with City back in 2022, which makes the Premier League side Guardiola’s longest ever stay at a club.

It cannot also be ruled out that the City boss stays longer but in a press conference earlier this year, Guardiola claimed that he would like to manage a national side and that he would need a break after seven years at City.

“The next step will be a national team, yes, if there’s a chance,” Guardiola declared at the beginning of the season via the Mirror.

“I must have a break after seven years (at City), I need to stop to watch, learn from other players and maybe that is the road I will take. … I would like to coach at the Euros, a Copa America, a World Cup.”

The Brazil job would tick a lot of those boxes and it is claimed that the former Barcelona boss has been offered a four-year deal by the CBF, who are confident that they can prise him away from the Etihad Stadium after initiating talks with Pere Guardiola, Pep’s brother and representative.

Guardiola would be in charge until at least the 2026 World Cup in the United States of America, Canada and Mexico and the 51-year-old would also oversee the 2024 Copa America in Ecuador.

This would be a great next move for Guardiola, as footballing countries do not come much bigger than Brazil.