Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has slammed Junior Firpo, blaming him for multiple goals against the team this season.

Firpo signed for Leeds United in the summer from Barcelona but has failed to live up to expectations since joining the club.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson said: “Junior Firpo’s cost too many goals this year, I think he’s been a liability defensively wise.”

Not only his performances, but his injury record is also costing Leeds this season. Without a natural backup left-back, players like Stuart Dallas have had to play in his position.

Firpo has missed the last three matches due to injury, but could return to the Leeds side this weekend.