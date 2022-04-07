Pundit slams Leeds United star, calling him a liability

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has slammed Junior Firpo, blaming him for multiple goals against the team this season.

Firpo signed for Leeds United in the summer from Barcelona but has failed to live up to expectations since joining the club.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Robinson said: “Junior Firpo’s cost too many goals this year, I think he’s been a liability defensively wise.”

More Stories / Latest News
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City future in doubt after big-money job offer
Tottenham and Manchester United in transfer battle for Inter Milan star
Arsenal interested in move for former rival star

Not only his performances, but his injury record is also costing Leeds this season. Without a natural backup left-back, players like Stuart Dallas have had to play in his position.

Firpo has missed the last three matches due to injury, but could return to the Leeds side this weekend.

More Stories Junior Firpo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.