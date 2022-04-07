Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon posted a couple of pictures on Instagram as he made the trip to Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea lose to his old club Real Madrid in last night’s Champions League quarter-final.

Reguilon looked pretty happy as he posted a picture of the game as the score was at 2-1 to Madrid, with the 25-year-old perhaps likely to have relished cheering on his former side against one of Spurs’ biggest Premier League rivals.

You can see Reguilon’s Instagram story here, with the Spaniard likely to feel he picked the right game to go to as he got to witness a Karim Benzema masterclass against the Blues.

Reguilon came up through Madrid’s academy, but didn’t play a lot of first-team football for them, having instead made a name for himself during a loan spell at Sevilla in 2019/20.

That loan spell caught the eye of Tottenham and earned him his big move to the Premier League, but perhaps he wishes he was still able to play for Los Blancos in big games like last night, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side taking a major step towards the Champions League semi-finals.