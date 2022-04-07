Sources close to French superstar Kylian Mbappe have reportedly confirmed that the 23-year-old will renew his contract with PSG and the Frenchman could line up alongside his idol Cristiano Ronaldo next season as part of the deal.

This is according to Todo Fichajes, who report that one of the promises the PSG board made to the Frenchman was to further improve the squad if possible and it is rumoured that one of the signings could be Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has a good offer from Inter Miami for next season according to Todo Fichajes, but the report adds that he could now be prepared to change his mind and turn it down in favour of moving to the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe’s new deal will see him jump ahead of Neymar in terms of authority within the squad and if the renewal is confirmed, the Brazilian could leave at the end of the season to facilitate the renewal of the Frenchman and the signing of Ronaldo, which Todo Fichajes also reports.

PSG understand that the arrival of the Man United forward would increase the commitment of Mbappe who the Portuguese star is an idol. The Parisians have already sounded out Jorge Mendes and have agreed to resume talks at the end of the season.

The possibility of a deal would also increase should Man United fail to finish in the top 4 of the Premier League, which is likely at present, as one cannot imagine Ronaldo wanting to play in the Europa League next season, even at the age of 37.

From a football perspective, this doesn’t seem like a good move for PSG, as the Ligue 1 side would find it hard to compete in Europe with both Lionel Messi and Ronaldo on their side. Although both are otherworldly players, both do not press aggressively enough at this stage of their careers and that has already shown with their front three from the current season.

From a marketing point of view, this is gold and no one can deny that seeing a front three of Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe would not be exciting.