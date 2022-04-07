Stan Collymore recently took part in an interview with Empire of the Kop and was presented with questions regarding Mohamed Salah’s slight slump in form, the knock-on effect it may have on the Reds’ ambitious ‘quadruple’ hopes, and also where the Anfield side may look to in the future or the ‘post-Salah’ era at Liverpool.

One name that refuses to evade the minds and mouths of fans and journalists alike is Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

Liverpool fans will be well acclimatised to the Senegalese winger, through his international ties to their own Sadio Mane, or more notably thanks to the Hornet announcing himself as a star, bagging a brace against the Reds in Watford’s 2019/20 season, ultimately ending in relegation.

Sarr stayed loyal to Watford for a season in the Championship as the Hertfordshire side bounced straight back up to the Premier League, and the winger shone brightly in Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations win earlier in the season. But Sarr has has a season heavily disrupted by injuries, missing large parts of the winter months nursing a knee injury picked up in Watford’s 4-1 dismantling of United in November. The lack of game time appears to have lowered both Sarr’s stock and valuation, with the player being linked with a move to Liverpool for just £25-33million, potentially less than Watford initially paid for the winger.

Collymore stated: “When you’re looking at Liverpool’s budget… we’re not going to buy someone for £75million… you’re looking at 20 to 30 to £40million – you are going to have inherent flaws in their makeup”.

Collymore likens the link to when Liverpool signed Salah and Mane – two players who have far exceeded expectations since joining Liverpool. “The Liverpool recruitment record… has been eight out of ten… through recent years – it’s a risk worth taking”. Collymore argued on the Sarr links.