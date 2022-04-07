Chelsea are reportedly facing paying a huge sum of money to finally seal the transfer of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

The Blues were keen to sign the promising young Frenchman last year, according to Planet Sport, and the report states that he remains a long-term target for the club, though his value has likely shot up to £65million since last summer’s window.

Tchouameni has really caught the eye in Ligue 1, and looks like he could be the perfect long-term successor to N’Golo Kante in the middle of the park.

Chelsea are in an uncertain situation at the moment, however, due to club owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned by the government, so they’ll need a takeover to be completed before they can hope to compete for a big signing like this.

Still, if new owners can come in soon, one imagines Chelsea will remain a force in the game, and that someone like Tchouameni would surely be tempted by the prospect of a move to Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has a big future at the highest level, but surely needs to leave Monaco if he is to have any hope of winning major trophies and playing in the Champions League on a regular basis.