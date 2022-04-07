Manchester United reportedly look closer to finalising the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their new manager than they are letting on.

See below as Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy provides an update on the situation, stating that Man Utd seem keen to insist they are still discussing multiple candidates for the job, but that behind the scenes they have already discussed preparations for a “formal announcement” of Ten Hag as their next permanent manager.

Reddy discusses this and Ralf Rangnick’s potential future role once his stint as interim manager comes to an end this summer in the clip below from Sky…

?? "In terms of getting something over the line soon which United wanted to do, it made the most sense." Melissa Reddy talks Erik ten Hag and Manchester United after reports that the club are close to reaching a deal to appoint him as the new manager. pic.twitter.com/jy94SVpB6N — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 7, 2022

United fans will no doubt hope something can be made official as soon as possible, with Ten Hag looking like an exciting appointment, even if he seems to be getting in ahead of some more proven and experienced names.

The Dutchman has never managed in the Premier League before, and could find it a big step up from the Eredivisie, where his Ajax side have been dominant, albeit in a less competitive league.