Tottenham and Manchester United are in a battle for the signature of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

Skriniar currently has a deal at Inter Milan until 2023, but the Italian club are keen to secure him a new contract.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are Tottenham are interested in the defender and will be following his contract talks closely.

Interest from Tottenham is natural, especially with Antonio Conte managing the Slovakian defender whilst at Inter Milan. Skriniar is comfortable playing in a back three, so would fit into Conte’s system at Spurs.

Manchester United could be looking for an upgrade on Harry Maguire, after a disappointing season for the English defender.

If Skriniar was to leave the club, European football could be a decisive factor in his decision to join either Premier League club. Tottenham currently sit in fourth place in the league, with Manchester United in seventh.

If Manchester United don’t secure top four, Skriniar may be tempted to reject any offer from the club. The 27-year-old defender has played in the Champions League for the last four seasons in Italy, so it’s likely he will want to continue to play for a side competing in the biggest competition in Europe.