Tottenham’s Paratici and Conte identify several targets for key position this summer

Tottenham Hotspurs’ managing director Fabio Paratici has already begun the process of building a better team for Antonio Conte next season, and the pair have decided on this summer’s priority: a left-sided centre-back.

In addressing that issue the pair have identified, Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig and Alessandro Bastoni of Inter Milan as the favourites but have other options, according to The Athletic.

Ben Davies, who is naturally a left-back, has filled in the role so far since Conte has taken over and it is clear that the Italian wants that position addressed first.

Gvardiol and Bastoni, are among Europe’s best on the left side of a back three but they will be expensive; which could be a problem as Spurs would likely have to pay at least as much as the £42 million they committed on Cristian Romero last summer in the upcoming window as well.

Therefore, there are other targets on the London clubs list such as Sven Botman and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Spurs have put a lot of thought into identifying their targets and clearly want to sort out their defensive issues ahead of next season. The London club have a great forward line and needs to form a solid base so they do not have to score loads of goals every game.

The chances of the Premier League side landing their targets will increase should they finish in the top four and with plans such as this in place, a good end to this season seems vital for their future.

This is a step in the right direction for Spurs and it will be interesting to see which target they end up with.