Video: Dimitri Payet rolls back the years with goal of the season contender

Dimitri Payet hit an emphatic volley from range to extend Marseille’s lead.

A set-piece routine straight from the training ground, the ball was driven to Payet on the edge of the box, and he sent a volley into the top corner.

At 35-years-old, Payet still has the ability, which was proven by the unstoppable effort, seen in the video below.

Pictures from +Sport Direct and CBS Sports.

Dimitri payet rolling back the years ? pic.twitter.com/SyVCg4Nw4S — TheFootballMob (@thefootballmob) April 7, 2022

Dimitri Payet: goal of the season? pic.twitter.com/gdfNnkGwcT — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) April 7, 2022

The former West Ham man scored his 13th goal in all competitions and is showing no signs of slowing down despite his age.