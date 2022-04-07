Video: Former Tottenham star scores equaliser against West Ham

Tanguy Ndombele, on loan from West Ham rivals Tottenham, equalised for Lyon against The Hammers.

Ndombele got on the end of a Tete cross after Fredericks failed to clear, and tapped into an empty net.

The goal was Ndombele’s first for the club, typically coming against West Ham.

Images below from ESPN and DAZN Canada.

Ndombele failed to live up to expectations whilst at Tottenham, so was sent on loan to Lyon.

He’s struggled for game time back in France, and has only managed nine appearances in all competitions.