Video: Jarrod Bowen opens the scoring for ten-man West Ham

Jarrod Bowen scored not long after half-time, despite West Ham going down to ten men.

Cresswell was sent off shortly before half-time, but Bowen pounced on a defensive error from Jerome Boateng, to deflect a shot into the back of the net.

Bowen has been missing for a few weeks due to injury, but has made a positive impact since returning, scoring against Everton and now Lyon in the last week.

The goal was Bowen’s 14th of the season, and he may have been called up to the most recent England squad, if it wasn’t for injury.

 

 

