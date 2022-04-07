Video: Jarrod Bowen opens the scoring for ten-man West Ham

Jarrod Bowen scored not long after half-time, despite West Ham going down to ten men.

Cresswell was sent off shortly before half-time, but Bowen pounced on a defensive error from Jerome Boateng, to deflect a shot into the back of the net.

Bowen has been missing for a few weeks due to injury, but has made a positive impact since returning, scoring against Everton and now Lyon in the last week.

Images below from ESPN and BT Sport.

10-MAN WEST HAM TAKE THE LEAD VS LYON! ? Jarrod Bowen bags a MASSIVE goal for the Hammers! Listen to that roar ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/W8EE9mWuAa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 7, 2022

??????? GOL DO WEST HAM! Jarrod Bowen abre o placar na Inglaterra: West Ham 1×0 Lyon. #UEL pic.twitter.com/TdeN5qw9lf — ?? Matheus Arruda Sports (@MatheusOArruda) April 7, 2022

The goal was Bowen’s 14th of the season, and he may have been called up to the most recent England squad, if it wasn’t for injury.