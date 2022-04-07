Video: Moussa Dembele’s reaction to Cresswell red card might anger West Ham fans

Moussa Dembele’s reaction to Cresswell’s red card could anger West Ham fans.

Dembele was through on goal, when Cresswell ever so slightly pulled him back, which led to him flinging himself to the floor. Cresswell was then sent off, leading to Dembele’s reaction.

The French striker proceeded to wink at one of his teammates, as seen in the video below.

This will undoubtedly anger West Ham fans, as he clearly knew what he was doing, and waited for the slightest touch from Cresswell, leading to the red card.

