Video: West Ham star given straight red for foul on Moussa Dembele

West Ham defender was given a straight red for pulling back Moussa Dembele, and denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Cresswell barely grabbed the Lyon striker, but any slight contact was always going to prompt Dembele to go down, especially as he knew it would lead to a red card.

Pictures below from BT Sport and Virgin Media.

Aaron Cresswell is shown a red card deep into first-half added time! He was judged to have pulled down Moussa Dembele… The wink from the Lyon striker says it all ? pic.twitter.com/0PefUWytIr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 7, 2022

The red card would have likely changed David Moyes half-time team talk, with the sending off happening just before the 45-minute mark.

This gives Lyon a huge advantage, if they are able to grab the win against ten men, ahead of the home leg in a few weeks.