Video: West Ham star given straight red for foul on Moussa Dembele

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham defender was given a straight red for pulling back Moussa Dembele, and denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Cresswell barely grabbed the Lyon striker, but any slight contact was always going to prompt Dembele to go down, especially as he knew it would lead to a red card.

Pictures below from BT Sport and Virgin Media.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star breaks silence over recent poor performance
Manchester United star has reportedly decided what club he wants to join in the summer
Antonio Conte admits he’s finding it difficult to improve one Tottenham player

The red card would have likely changed David Moyes half-time team talk, with the sending off happening just before the 45-minute mark.

This gives Lyon a huge advantage, if they are able to grab the win against ten men, ahead of the home leg in a few weeks.

More Stories Aaron Cresswell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.