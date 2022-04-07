What next for Mauricio Pochettino after Manchester United snub?

Manchester United have decided on Erik ten Hag to be their new manager from next season onwards and have left Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino with nowhere left to turn.

The Red Devils are close to confirming the appointment, according to Sky Sports, who also state that the former Tottenham boss was his one true rival for the job.

The Dutch club have been helpful rather than obstructive and it is understood Ten Hag’s compensation price is a lowly £1.7m compared to £15m for the Argentine.

This could be great news for United as Ten Hag is a highly regarded coach within the football world after his work with Ajax but for Pochettino it poses the question, now what?

The Argentine has found life at PSG very difficult and has failed to live up to the Parisians’ expectations. During his half-season last year, the Argentine failed to deliver both the Ligue 1 title and the Champions League for the club, and will only deliver the league for the runaway leaders this season, which is not what the club expected considering the money they spent last summer.

The Argentine does not seem to fit the club’s model of buying ready-made stars and from the outset, it looks like he struggles to control them. The 50-year-old has failed to find his best eleven this season and the side doesn’t play with the Argentine’s aggressive nature.

One also wonders if the former Spurs boss has full control at the club; as owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi seems to be difficult to work with and sporting director Leonardo is a nightmare to work with according to many reported stories, having had major issues with Thomas Tuchel as well, with the pair consistently going back and forth when the Chelsea boss was in Paris.

Pochettino has a contract until 2023 in Paris but after this year’s poor showings, it is likely that the Argentine will be let go in the summer. If that is the case then where will he end up?

During Spurs’ embarrassing search for a manager that went on for months last year, Pochettino’s name was linked to the job according to many sources, such as the Express.

With the future of Antonio Conte still up in the air after several outbursts in his short time at the club, a return to North London could be an option.

If Spurs finishes in the top four it would be highly likely that Conte stays; as that will bring funding, which means new signings, which means a happy Italian manager.

Should Arsenal or United pip them to that spot, things could open up for the former Spurs boss, as chairman Daniel Levy still likes the Argentine going off the interest last summer.

Football Insider reported last month, that Pochettino would love to return to North London this summer and that the Argentine and Levy are regularly in contact.

Everything relies on Conte however as if he decides to stay, that’s an option ruled out for the current PSG boss.

As well as Spurs there could be an outsider keeping an eye on the Argentine’s future. Possibly someone like Borussia Dortmund, who are having an awful season under their new boss Marco Rose. The German side will end the season trophyless and were embarrassed in Europe this season.

Rose’s side have been horrendous defensively and the German has failed to get the best out of the players he had available. Dortmund, however, could stick with the 45-year-old as he is regarded as one of the best in Germany and has had to deal with several issues that are out of his control.

However, if the Bundesliga get impatient, that could be a destination for Pochettino. The former PSG boss would get to work with young players and would most likely be given time due to his status in the game.

And can a stay at PSG really be ruled out? If the club fail to land someone like Zinedine Zidane, who else could they turn to that is better?

With reports of change behind the scenes from journalists like Romain Molina, such as Leonardo leaving, would that change the situation for Pochettino if he is the instigator for the departure? We will just have to wait and see.

Le PSG cherche un nouveau directeur sportif. — Romain Molina (@Romain_Molina) March 11, 2022

It is certainly a let-down for Pochettino, who would have liked the job in Manchester but apart from that role, there is not much out there at present.

It is not certain to say that big clubs would even want the former Spurs boss anymore, after the end of his time in North London and what he has done since at PSG. The Argentine’s stock has certainly taken a hit, with its effect not truly revealed as of yet.

Despite this, Pochettino is still a good manager and we will certainly see the great football he played at Spurs somewhere in the future. Unfortunately, there are no obvious job opportunities out there at present for the PSG boss, and his future remains in limbo.