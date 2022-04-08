Aaron Creswell suspension explained, and it’s good news for West Ham fans

Aaron Creswell was sent off against Lyon midweek so will, unfortunately, serve a suspension, but there is some good news for West Ham fans.

As per UEFA’s rules, relayed by Claret and Hugh, a straight red card in the Europa League means the player will miss one game, but UEFA can upgrade this ban if it’s a serious offence.

Due to the nature of the red card, it’s unlikely his suspension will be upgraded. This means he will only miss the second leg of the quarter-final.

If West Ham do advance to the next round, Creswell should be available to play.

 

