Antonio Conte and Spurs determined to sell £54m flop

Despite his recent goalscoring heroics against West Ham in the Europa League quarter-finals, Tottenham Hotspur is adamant midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has no future at the club.

That’s according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, who have claimed the French midfielder is unlikely to ever play for the Lilywhites again.

Manager Antonio Conte is also in agreement and considers the on-loan playmaker surplus to requirements.

After being allowed to join Lyon on a short-term loan back in January, many speculated that the midfielder’s time in Ligue 1 would offer him a chance to reignite his Spurs career.

That doesn’t look to be the case though with Tottenham Hotspur’s hard-hitting Italian boss determined to offload him for good during the summer transfer window.

