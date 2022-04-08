Arsenal and Liverpool will send scouts to watch Fenerbahçe star Arda Guler when they face rivals Galatasaray this weekend.

Guler is a 17-year-old midfielder who is regularly involved in the first-team squads. Despite not starting many games, Guler often comes off the bench and scored in their last game against Kayserispor.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, both Arsenal and Liverpool scouts will be in attendance of the game in Turkey this weekend and will be hoping the young midfielder gets on the pitch.

To be involved regularly in the Fenerbahçe squad at such a young age says a lot about Guler. Turkish games are often very hostile but he’s clearly been trusted to play.

Guler has managed two goals and two assists in the league this season, as well as two assists in the Europa Conference League.

The 17-year-old is an attacking midfielder who can also play out wide, and Mikel Arteta has been known to play youngsters in these positions.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have all played regularly this season, despite their age.