Arsenal and Manchester United are likely to have to pay big to land Wolves star Ruben Neves this summer.

The midfielder is said to be a target of both the Gunners and the Red Devils, according to The Sun.

Mikel Arteta is said to want to strengthen his midfield this summer, while United may need to replace Paul Pogba, who is headed for a free departure.

Neves has become one of the most talented midfielders in his positions, and it feels as though a move away from Wolves is inevitable at some point.

But the Midlands side are not going to allow him to leave without receiving a significant fee.

Neves is under contract until 2024, and that puts the Midlands club in a strong negotiating position, especially with the size of the clubs reportedly interested.

And Wolves boss Bruno Lage has hinted at a price tag as high as £100million in his latest comments, as captured by the Shropshire Star.

"What I know is we have a special player here with us," Lage said.

“What he is doing this season is very good. I think also the way we play, he can show a better Ruben, and also the way he plays puts our team on a different level.