Arsenal officials have met with Eden Hazard’s agent over a move back to the Premier League.

Hazard left the Premier League in 2019 when making the move to Real Madrid from Chelsea. The Belgian hasn’t enjoyed the best of times in Spain, so a move away from the club could be a possibility.

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal have met with Hazard’s agent over a potential loan move, with a view to a permanent transfer.

Hazard still has two years left on his deal, but a lack of game time since joining the club could mean he leaves Real Madrid before the end of his contract.

The Belgian winger has only managed 65 appearances in three seasons in Spain, and when you compare this to one season at Chelsea, where he played 62 times, it shows how his tenure at Real Madrid has gone so far.

Signing Hazard would be a strange one for Mikel Arteta, who has opted for younger players in his short time at Arsenal.

Signing players like Gabriel, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale, as well as showing faith in Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, shows the pathway he is choosing to go down.

Hazard turned 31 in January, so the signing completely goes against the philosophy of the Spanish manager.