Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah considering switching allegiances to Ghana, after falling far down the pecking order with the England senior squad.

Nketiah has struggled for game time for Arsenal this season, so Gareth Southgate is unlikely to consider him for any future England squads. A switch to Ghana is a possibility for the 22-year-old, who was born in England to two Ghanaian parents.

According to Ghana Soccernet, the national team have approached Nketiah with a view of giving him a place in Ghana’s World Cup squad this winter.

Nketiah has an impressive record for the England youth teams, scoring 16 goals in 17 games for the U21s. However, he is yet to be called up to the senior squad, and is now unable to participate in the youth setup.

According to the report, the Ghanaian national team are confident of convincing Nketiah to switch allegiances.

Nketiah is out of contract at the end of the season, and a move could rejuvenate his career. With a potential new national team career and a chance at playing regular first-team football, we could see Nketiah finally reach his full potential.