Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has spoken about his current situation at the club, hinting at a move away in the future.

Leno has struggled for game time since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale, managing just four appearances in the league this season.

The German international spoke to SPOX about his lack of minutes at Arsenal.

“It was a setback and a bitter moment. But that’s sport, you have to accept that,” Leno said, speaking about the arrival of Ramsdale.

When your club signs a goalkeeper for a significant fee, it’s a difficult situation for the current number one. If you’re an outfield player, you can prove yourself when coming off the bench, but that’s very rare for a goalkeeper.

“My aim is to always play, I know what I can do. I’m not 20 anymore where I could maybe say: ‘I still have time’,” added Leno.

Leno has now entered his thirties, and Ramsdale is performing incredibly well for his new club. The German goalkeeper is going to struggle to take the number one shirt from him, so a move might be the best decision for his career.

Leno has reportedly snubbed a move to Newcastle, a club that would likely offer him first-team football, according to the Daily Star. The 30-year-old may be looking for a challenge in a team competing for European qualification.