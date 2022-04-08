CEO confirms Arsenal transfer target has received offers from the Premier League

The CEO of Sassuolo has confirmed that Arsenal transfer target Gianluca Scamacca has received many offers from the Premier League.

Scamacca has had an impressive season at Sassuolo this campaign, scoring 13 goals in 29 league games. The Italian striker has also been capped for his country for the first time this season, and now has three caps to his name.

“Gianluca has received many offers from the Premier League,” said the Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali, as relayed by Football Italia.

The report also names Inter Milan as another club who have made an approach for Scamacca. so it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Arsenal will be in the market for a striker this summer, with Alexandre Lacazette’s contract expiring in June. The French striker has been Arsenal’s main man upfront this season, but even if he does sign an extension, Mikel Arteta may still be looking for another forward.

Eddie Nketiah is also out of contract, which would leave Arsenal short in attack.

Scamacca will offer a different dynamic to Lacazette, as he is more of a physical presence, standing at 1.95 metres tall.