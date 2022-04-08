Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku still in contact with Inter Milan amid return links

Romelu Lukaku is said to still be in touch with Inter Milan amid links over a return.

The Belgian frontman enjoyed a stellar start to his second coming at Chelsea after joining on a club-record deal worth just under £100million last summer, as detailed by Sky Sports.

But since then, he has struggled for form, struggling to carve out a role within Thomas Tuchel’s system.

He has scored just five goals in 20 appearances across all competitions, and earlier this season, he gave an interview to an Italian show where he stated his desire to return to San Siro some day.

In the meantime, there has been some talk from TodoFichajes that Lukaku could return to Inter Milan on a loan deal ahead of next season.

And Corriere dello Sport via the Daily Star say Lukaku has remained in regular contact with Inter, holding video calls with senior staff.

It’s claimed the striker is already eyeing a return, and if those reports are accurate, it’s far from ideal for Chelsea.

