Darwin Nunez has confirmed he will be switching agents amid speculation over his future.

The Benfica star is being linked with a transfer this summer, with the likes of Arsenal, West Ham and others all being linked.

Nunez has shone for Benfica domestically and in the Champions League this season, netting against Liverpool and Ajax in his last two European outings.

The 22-year-old has now netted 27 goals in 52 league appearances since his Benfica debut in 2020.

And it’s no surprise to see a number of clubs being linked with a move for him this summer.

Though, there is one potential obstacle for any interested club, and that is the expected arrival of Jorge Mendes onto the scene.

The superstar agent is very good at landing big money for his clients, and it likely means any buyer will have to pay a bigger wage.

The Mendes news hasn’t been confirmed quite yet, but Nunez confirmed that he is switching agents in a tweet.

He said: “I want to clarify that I will not renew my contract with my representative Edgardo Lasalvia.

“I also want to clarify that neither my family nor I have received any threats and we are fine.”

MORE: Newcastle scouts watch Nunez amid Arsenal links

Providing an additional update, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted: “Darwin Nunez official statement: he’s gonna leave his current agent and he’s reportedly going to sign with a new representative close to Jorge Mendes.

“Many top clubs want him – Benfica turned down €45m(£37m) bid from West Ham on deadline day in January.”

