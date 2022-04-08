Donny van de Beek could get fresh Man Utd opportunity on one condition

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek could be set for a fresh opportunity next season.

The Dutchman has largely disappointed since arriving at Old Trafford at 2020 for a reported fee of around £40million.

Van de Beek has had opportunities, making 27 Premier League appearances, but he has not been able to prove himself as a starter.

In January, he was sent on loan to Everton, where he has managed to feature more regularly, with the Toffees fighting for their lives near the bottom.

The midfielder faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, still under contract until 2025.

More Stories / Latest News
Erik ten Hag has already given Man United transfer verdict on Marcus Rashford
Paul Merson backs Mikel Arteta to start under-fire star in Arsenal vs Brighton
Arsenal and Man Utd face huge price tag blow over Premier League star

But he could be offered a fresh lifeline should United hire Ajax boss Erik ten Hag this summer.

Ten Haag is being heavily linked with the United job, and The Sun claim van de Beek would be given a fresh opportunity to impress in the case his countryman his appointed as Ralf Rangnick’s successor.

Given his performances to date and the fact United are likely to significantly strengthen their midfield, there is certainly no guarantee van de Beek gets the same opportunity should someone like Mauricio Pochettino get brought in.

More Stories Ajax Donny van de Beek Erik ten Hag Everton Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.