Manchester United star Donny van de Beek could be set for a fresh opportunity next season.

The Dutchman has largely disappointed since arriving at Old Trafford at 2020 for a reported fee of around £40million.

Van de Beek has had opportunities, making 27 Premier League appearances, but he has not been able to prove himself as a starter.

In January, he was sent on loan to Everton, where he has managed to feature more regularly, with the Toffees fighting for their lives near the bottom.

The midfielder faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford, still under contract until 2025.

But he could be offered a fresh lifeline should United hire Ajax boss Erik ten Hag this summer.

Ten Haag is being heavily linked with the United job, and The Sun claim van de Beek would be given a fresh opportunity to impress in the case his countryman his appointed as Ralf Rangnick’s successor.

Given his performances to date and the fact United are likely to significantly strengthen their midfield, there is certainly no guarantee van de Beek gets the same opportunity should someone like Mauricio Pochettino get brought in.