€30m Tottenham star confirms Atletico Madrid are interested in signing him

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal has confirmed Atletico Madrid have shown an interest in buying the Brazilian.

Emerson signed for Tottenham for a fee of €30m from Barcelona, according to Sky Sports.

Speaking to Cadena Ser, Emerson confirmed there was interest in him.

“Yes, it has reached me that Atletico have been interested. Now, I’m in a good moment at Tottenham. I don’t know what will happen in the future. I like that the teams are watching me,” said Emerson.

Emerson has mostly found himself on the bench in recent weeks, due to the improved performances of Matt Doherty.

If the 23-year-old is after more regular first-team football, a move away from the club might be the best option.

 

