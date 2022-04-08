Eddie Howe identifies summer’s priority position with five players top of Magpies’ wish list

Despite spending heavily in January, Newcastle United look set to break the bank again this summer.

Although manager Eddie Howe is desperate for a striker to add plenty of goals, according to recent reports, the Geordies are willing to sign more than one attacker.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims Howe has a five-man attacking shortlist ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Despite recently signing Chris Wood from Burnley, the New Zealander has so far failed to kick on and will likely make way for a more prolific attacker next season.

It has been reported that Benfica’s Darwin Nunez, Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma, Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard, Watford’s Ismaila Sarr and Stade Reims’ Hugo Ekitike are the players most admired by Howe and his recruitment team.

