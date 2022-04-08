Erik ten Hag has already given Man United transfer verdict on Marcus Rashford

Manchester United appears to be on the verge of appointing Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as their next permanent boss.

The highly-rated Dutchman, who is expected to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick next season, is tipped as the frontrunner for the Red Devils’ job with an official announcement expected soon (ESPN).

However, while United prepare for one high-profile arrival, fans have been left to wonder if they’ll see an equally as big departure.

MORE: Man United tell six unhappy players they will not be sold this summer

Forward Marcus Rashford is believed to be unhappy with life under Rangnick and after scoring just five goals this season has quickly found himself out of favour with the German.

Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He’s concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me – he’s always been professional but he wants clarity. ???????? #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. pic.twitter.com/nYOvGld4W0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 7, 2022

However, hope could have been offered to Rashford after a recent report from The Sun claims ten Hag has already informed United that he views the English attacker as an important member of the squad and wouldn’t wish to offload him.

The outlet claims to have spoken to a source who said: “Marcus is having a really tough time this season — especially in the games where he has not started even though United didn’t have another striker available.

“It’s happened a couple of times, so he is concerned that Ralf Rangnick just doesn’t fancy him.

“But the club have let him know that the contenders for the manager’s job have told them that he is a vital asset to the club — and would still figure strongly in their plans to rebuild.

“So now Marcus is just staying calm.”

Would fans prefer to see Rashford leave Man United?

There is no denying that on his day, Rashford is a super talent – he is quick, strong and very technical but his drastic dip in form is now a huge concern.

Struggling to find his best position and continually putting in sub-par performances, this summer certainly feels like a big one in the Englishman’s career.

From a commercial point of view, United will know that Rashford is one of their most marketable players. Not only has he done excellent work off the pitch, but he is a homegrown talent who is adored by large sections of the fanbase.

While many fans will be desperate for the attacker to return to his best, they will also know that patience, as well as an arm around him, is what is needed.

The United faithful are not ones to turn on players so expect to see the number 10 shown more support than ever over the coming months.