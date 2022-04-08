Erik ten Hag makes serious Man United request ahead of potential appointment

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on confirming Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager.

The Dutch tactician, who is currently in charge of Ajax, is expected to take the Old Trafford hot seat in time for next season with interim boss Ralf Rangnick set to move to a consultancy role (ESPN).

Ahead of what looks to be an exciting time for United fans, according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, ten Hag has already made at least one serious request.

Erik ten Hag has asked Man United to be 100% involved on present and future transfers strategy: new signings, outgoings, new contracts. ? #MUFC Ten Hag considers this as “key point” to rebuild Man United – new signings have to be totally perfect for his idea and club project. pic.twitter.com/w3pPSQ5C97 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 8, 2022

MORE: (Video) David Moyes fumes as West Ham pitch invader ruins Hammers’ attack vs. Lyon

Romano has reported that ten Hag has made it clear to the Red Devils’ hierarchy that he would like to be totally involved with the club’s recruitment plans.

The Dutchman operates a strict philosophy that sees certain players installed into positions designed to fit an overall system.

Given the lack of cohesion at United, it is understandable why the Ajax man is so keen to play an active role in the targets United may or may not pursue.

Discussing his preferred style of play in the past, ten Hag, as quoted by the Mirror, said: “I learned a lot from [Pep] Guardiola.

“His philosophy is sensational. What he did in Barcelona, Bayern and now with City, that attacking style sees him win a lot. It’s this structure that I have tried to implement at Ajax.”