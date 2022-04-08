Erling Haaland is said to favour Manchester City over Manchester United this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund superstar is likely to have his pick of clubs amid a £63million release clause that comes into play this summer, as reported by SI.

At that price, a striker who averages almost a goal per game, is not an opportunity to missed.

And it’s no surprise to see a number of Premier League clubs linked ahead of this summer.

United’s links go back for a couple of years, but it seems they are likely to be snubbed by the striker.

Or at least that’s if the latest ESPN report is anything to go by.

They claim Haaland is likely to turn down interest from United out of fears the club cannot match his ambition of winning major trophies in the immediate future.

For that reason, City are named as more likely candidates, while Barcelona are also listed as an interested party.

This is a storyline that is likely to continue as we move into the summer months and the summer transfer window.