Ex-Premier League referee says “naive” West Ham defender was unlucky to be shown red vs. Lyon

West Ham FC
Posted by

Thursday night in the Europa League saw West Ham draw 1-1 against French side Lyon.

The Hammers, who were in quarter-final action, would have been desperate for a good result but after watching left-back Aaron Cresswell get sent off in the game’s first half manager David Moyes would have been fearing the worst.

Although winger Jarrod Bowen scored a crucial goal in the second half which Tanguy Ndombele then cancelled out, Moyes, as well as the club’s fanbase, will still be reeling from Cresswell’s dismissal.

MORE: Pundit weighs in on Klopp’s possible Liverpool front three to face Man City

More Stories / Latest News
Pundit weighs in on Klopp’s possible Liverpool front three to face Man City
Darwin Nunez confirms big change amid Arsenal and West Ham transfer links
Paul Merson sends Everton warning to Man Utd ahead of Goodison Park clash

The experienced full-back’s sending off came after he was spotted running back and attempted to get goal-side of Moussa Dembele.

Aaron Cresswell was shown a red card against Lyon.

Although Cresswell did reach across the Lyon striker, minimal contact was made and former Premier League referee Mark Halsey believes the defender’s red card was a ‘harsh’ one.

“Aaron Cresswell’s red card against Lyon was a harsh call,” Halsey told CaughtOffside.

“Was it a denial of a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity? It’s a subjective decision but there were doubts for me.

“Under Law 12: Fouls and Misconduct, German referee Felix Zwayer had to consider: the distance between the offence and the goal, general direction of play, likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball and the location and number of defenders.

“Dembele’s touch took him away from goal and I felt a yellow card would have been sufficient punishment. Had the striker have taken the ball towards the goal then it’s a definite red card for Cresswell.

“I have sympathy for David Moyes but Cresswell was also naive in his actions and he ran the risk. VAR was in operation but did not get involved because it wasn’t a clear and obvious error from Zwayer.”

Nevertheless, regardless of the on-field decision, which cannot be changed now, Moyes will secretly be delighted that his side was able to come away relatively unscathed and have now set up a huge second leg in France next week.

More Stories Aaron Cresswell Moussa Dembele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.