Liverpool will not want to lose winger Mo Salah.

The Egyptian wide-attacker has just 12-months left on his contract and failure to sign a renewal would see him eligible to speak to clubs outside of England from January 2023.

Of course, it goes without saying that manager Jurgen Klopp, as well as the club’s fanbase, will not want to see the 29-year-old depart, following what has been a huge five years in Merseyside.

Speaking earlier this year about the Egypt international’s contractual situation, Klopp appeared relaxed.

“I’m happy with it because there’s nothing new to say – that’s good,” the German told Sky Sports.

“The decisive parties are talking to each other and that’s all I need.”

However, with every passing day, the possibility of seeing the number 11 leave Anfield edges closer to becoming reality and according to recent reports, that has promoted the side to consider potential replacements.

One player heavily linked with a transfer to Liverpool has been Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry (Goal).

The 26-year-old winger, who will also be out of contract next season, finds himself in a similar position to Salah and that could lead to both players moving on.

Discussing with Football Insider about how much of an influential signing the Germany international could be for Klopp, former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa defender Alan Sutton, said: “It’s amazing to think Tony Pulis said he wasn’t good enough for West Brom. That’s funny to think about.

“He’s obviously a very talented football player. He’s done really well at Bayern Munich and with one year left, maybe he’s thinking it’s time for a change.

“Of course he would fit into that Liverpool squad no problem. He’s obviously very technical, he understands, he’s had a good upbringing the last few years at Bayern Munich.

“I just like what Liverpool are doing at the moment, who they are looking at recruitment-wise. Younger, hungry players but also they’ve proved it on big stages as well.

“They’re really moving forward. You need a plan A and a plan B. If A doesn’t work, you need to be ready to bring somebody in. If Salah does happen to leave, they’ll need a replacement through the door.

“They’re doing their work behind the scenes at the moment, sounding people out. Who could come in and slot into this formation? He’s definitely one of them.

“We’ve seen it on Champions League nights what he gives and what he can do. It doesn’t surprise me a team like Liverpool are looking at him.”

Since joining Bayern Munich from Werder Bremen in 2017, Gnabry has gone on to feature in 164 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 101 goals along the way.