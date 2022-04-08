Former Arsenal player Martin Keown has suggested Mikel Arteta should move Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka to left-back.

After the recent injury to Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares has stepped into the left-back position. The Portuguese defender has struggled this season and has been subbed in his last two games.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Keown said: “Well, he [Tavares] probably isn’t [good enough].”

Tavares was subbed in the second half against Crystal Palace and was taken off after just 25 minutes against Nottingham Forest in his previous game for Arsenal.

“We – Arsenal – have to find a solution to the left-back problem. I would like to see Saka go to left-back. I know that’s radical but I’d rather see that than [Granit] Xhaka there who will get exposed,” added Keown.

Although Saka is possibly the best option at left-back in the current crop of players, it’s a huge risk to take him out of their attack. The England international is Arsenal’s top goal scorer and has also contributed five assists.

However, Arsenal do have other options in attack, with the likes of Emile Smith-Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli, but he’s arguably been the best player at the club this season, and it could be detrimental to take him out of their forward line.

Tavares is still young, and probably wasn’t expecting to play this many games this season. More experience in the Premier League is only going to help his development, so sticking with the 22-year-old could be the best option.