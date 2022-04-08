Four Manchester United players have been ruled out of their clash with Everton this weekend, says Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United are falling behind in the race for top four, so the game against relegation threatened Everton this weekend is vital in their attempts to secure Champions League football for next season.

Rangnick confirmed in his press conference that Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane won’t be available this weekend, as seen in the tweet below by journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

Luke Shaw having metal bolts removed tomorrow and out for up to three weeks. Lindelof, Telles and Matic likely to come in #mufc https://t.co/z7GojwFawV — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 8, 2022

Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, and Nemanja Matic are likely to come in, and Cavani was unlikely to start anyway due to Cristiano Ronaldo occupying the striker position.

Manchester United have had their struggles defensively this season, so Shaw and Varane being ruled out will be disappointing for Rangnick.

However, the news that star player Ronaldo is back will be a positive boost for the team, as they struggled without him last time out against Leicester City.

Matic is an adequate replacement for McTominay, with many fans calling for him to play more regularly this season. Unfortunately due to his age and declining physical attributes, it’s difficult for him to be a regular in the high-paced Premier League.