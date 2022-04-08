Since Eddie Howe took charge at Newcastle United, the Magpies have been expected to make wholesale changes.

Although the Geodies’ new cash-rich Saudi owners opened the cheque book during the January transfer window, this summer looks set to see several players move the other way.

One player who has been tipped to be heading towards the St James’ Park exit is South American attacker Miguel Almiron.

Struggling for form, as well as first-team minutes, the next couple of months look set to be hugely important in the 28-year-old’s Newcastle United career.

Although earlier reports claim Howe was willing to let Almiron leave, his most recent comments seem to suggest he is prepared to give the former MLS midfielder one final chance.

“Miggy has trained this week,” Howe told reporters recently.

“So, we are delighted to have him back with us. There’s been a bit of illness in the camp for a while – I’d probably say for three or four weeks. We’ve still had some illness this week, and players struggling to get rid of things.”