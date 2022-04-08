Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has issued a glowing verdict of West Ham United star Jack Wilshere.

Rice impressed again on Thursday night as West Ham drew in the first leg of their Europa League quarter final with Lyon.

Jarred Bowen fired the Hammers in front before Tanguy Ndombele levelled the scorein the 66th minute.

Rice continues to be one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League, and he is also showing it on the European stage this season.

His performances have seen him linked with a move to a ‘bigger club’ this summer, with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United constantly being linked.

And on Thursday night, the England international attracted praise from Wilshere, who is playing with Danish side DGF these days.

“Tell me a better DMF [defensive midfielder] than Declan Rice right now? Can’t think of anyone [who] can do what Dec can,” he tweeted.

One replier suggested Fabinho is better than Rice, but Wilshere was having none of it.

“Doesn’t have the presence Dec has,” he replied. “Dec can do everything and more.”

It will be interesting to see if Rice does move on this season amid talk of a huge valuation on West Ham’s part.