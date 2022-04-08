Jorge Mendes engineering Premier League move for in-demand Benfica striker

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is one of the most in-form and in-demand players in Europe.

The South American forward has netted a whopping 28 goals already this season with his latest contribution coming during his side’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie against Liverpool.

Following what has been a massive breakthrough campaign, Nunez, 22, has seen his name linked with a whole host of clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United.

Undoubtedly destined for big things, this summer could see the 22-year-old seal a big move to England’s top flight.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Jacque Talbot, who has claimed super-agent Jorge Mendes and Eugenio Lopez have agreed to tout the prolific striker out to clubs in England.

Exc: Darwin Núñez will be heading to the Premier League in the summer. Jorge

Mendes signed an agreement with agent Eugenio Lopez and both of them will represent the striker in the UK. Plenty of clubs interested. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) April 7, 2022

Man United and Nunez perfect fit?

Although a lot of clubs are understood to be interested in the Benfica number nine, when it comes to which club needs him most, surely Manchester United are right at the top of the list.

Speaking earlier this year about the Red Devils’ need to sign a younger striker in the summer, interim boss Ralf Rangnick, as quoted by ESPN, said: “This is obvious.

“Edison’s [Cavani] contract is running out in the summer, and the club needs the best possible centre forward. This is an obvious one. I think everyone is aware of that.”

Although Cavani’s deal is set to expire in a couple of months’ time and Cristiano Ronaldo has recently turned 36, United’s attacking woes wouldn’t have felt so bad if Marcus Rashford had been fully fit and firing.

That hasn’t been the case though with the Englishman netting just five times all campaign.

Failure to get the number 10 back to his best would see United left with no choice but to bring in a new outright striker. Could that be Nunez? – Fans will just have to wait and see.