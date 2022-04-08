Journalist weighs in on possibility of Leeds signing Barcelona star

This summer could see Leeds United do business with Barcelona twice.

Winger Raphinha is understood to be close to completing a move to the Nou Camp.

Xavi is reportedly willing to include one of four players in a potential deal to bring Raphinha to Spain, including full-back Sergino Dest.

Dest, 21, has been with Barcelona since his move from Ajax in 2020.

Over the course of the last two years, the young USMNT international has gone on to feature in 68 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to seven goals along the way.

However, rumoured to be available, this summer could see the 21-year-old, who is also wanted by the likes of Bayern Munich, make a surprise move to England.

Speaking about the possibility of the American teaming up with compatriot Jesse Marsch at Elland Road, journalist Dean Jones, who spoke to GiveMeSport, said: “That would be a hell of a coup if they were to sign Dest ahead of clubs like Bayern Munich.”