Juventus looking to bolster defence with two Chelsea stars on their watchlist

Juventus are looking to bolster their defence with Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri on their watchlist from Chelsea.

Emerson is currently on loan at Lyon, but Alonso is Chelsea’s starting left-back due to Ben Chilwell’s injury.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, relayed by Sport Witness, Alonso is Juventus’ top priority for the summer transfer window. Emerson is also on their list, but Alonso would be their preferred choice.

Emerson is further down the pecking order at Chelsea, having been loaned out this season, so is probably the easier option to convince the London club to let go.

However, Alonso’s contract expires next year and Juventus may be able to sign the left-back so Chelsea can avoid him leaving on a free.

Chilwell is the first choice left-back at the club, so if they can get a reasonable transfer fee for either Alonso or Emerson, they could be tempted to let them leave the club.

With Alonso now into his thirties, Chelsea may look to sell the Spaniard and bring in a younger prospect to rival Chilwell. According to Spotrac, Alonso earns £100,000 per week, so a transfer fee and getting him off the wage bill could be a smart move for Thomas Tuchel’s side.