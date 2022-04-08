Man United midfielder wanted by clubs in MLS

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata does not want to hang up his boots just yet.

The experienced playmaker, who has spent the last eight years at Old Trafford, will be out of contract at the end of the season.

Unlikely to be offered a new contract, this summer looks certain to see the former Spain international depart Manchester and according to recent reports, could find his next destination across the pond.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claim the 33-year-old is wanted by clubs in the MLS.

Speaking to the Red Devils’ official website earlier this week, Mata confirmed his desire to continue playing.

“Of course, I will be involved with Common Goal because that’s something that goes beyond football,” the Spanish midfielder said.

“It’s something that will last for much longer and it will stay there after I stop and many members stop, but my mind is 100 per cent committed to playing.”

Recently confirming his status among the club’s first-team, as well as explaining why he has barely featured this season, interim boss Ralf Rangnick told reporters Mata remains an influential figure off the pitch.

“Well, he is also very popular in our group. I think everybody likes Juan a lot, and he can still play on this level, but it’s a question of competition,” Rangnick told reporters (as quoted by Sports Mole).

“We have quite a few players for those midfield places and I will also have to decide and choose between five or six players for the places for tomorrow’s game.”

Since his arrival at Old Trafford from Chelsea back in 2014, Mata has gone on to feature in 278 games, across all competitions, directly contributing to 98 goals along the way.