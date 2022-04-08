Man United tell six unhappy players they will not be sold this summer

Manchester United are facing a huge summer of change.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is expected to make way for Ajax’s Erik ten Hag, who is now odds on to join the club on a permanent basis.

But it isn’t just the manager’s role that is set for change – as many as six players are also set to depart.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani, Tahith Chong and Lee Grant have failed to agree new contracts and will therefore leave Old Trafford, for free, once the summer transfer window opens.

However, with as many as half a dozen players set for the exit, according to a recent report from the Mirror, United have informed their other players that they must stay on, regardless of whether or not they want to leave.

Several players are understood to want out with Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Phil Jones, Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly all wishing to move on.

They will see their chances of securing moves elsewhere blocked though with deals only likely to happen at the very end of the window and once signings have already been made.

It is easy to understand why United have taken this stance – although ten Hag has yet to be confirmed as the Red Devils’ new boss, the Dutchman’s arrival appears to be just a matter of time, and in order for the tactician to thoroughly assess his options, he will need all players on board.

Discussing his future ahead of his proposed move to Old Trafford, the Ajax boss, who spoke to Sport1 recently, said: “My focus is currently only on Ajax, but in football you never know.

“I don’t want to rule anything out. If at some point I should decide to take the next step, I hope that people here will understand.

“Everyone knows each other in the industry. There are always talks with representatives from other clubs, that’s normal.

“Manchester United is a great club with great fans, but I can only repeat myself: my full focus is completely on Ajax! We are already planning for the new season.”