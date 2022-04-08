Manchester City have entered the race for Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham took the brave decision to move to Germany, when signing for Borussia Dortmund as a 17-year-old. Since then, he’s become a regular in the Dortmund side, which has inevitably attracted the attention of many clubs around Europe.

According to Fichajes, Manchester City have now joined the race to sign the highly-rated midfielder. The England international’s contract doesn’t expire until June 2025, so it could take a hefty transfer fee to prise him away from Dortmund.

Bellingham has been linked with a move to Manchester United by The Athletic, and Caught Offside understands that Liverpool are also interested in the English midfielder.

Although a regular for his club, Bellingham is yet to cement himself as a starter for England. A move to England will naturally make it difficult for Gareth Southgate to ignore him, especially if he is playing well at a club towards the top of the Premier League.

Bellingham is a high energy, technical footballer, so would suit both styles at Manchester City and Liverpool. Manchester United are yet to confirm their manager for next season, but the 18-year-old is dynamic and adaptable and is likely to suit most systems.