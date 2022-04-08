Manchester City enter the race for highly-rated Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City have entered the race for Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham took the brave decision to move to Germany, when signing for Borussia Dortmund as a 17-year-old. Since then, he’s become a regular in the Dortmund side, which has inevitably attracted the attention of many clubs around Europe.

According to Fichajes, Manchester City have now joined the race to sign the highly-rated midfielder. The England international’s contract doesn’t expire until June 2025, so it could take a hefty transfer fee to prise him away from Dortmund.

Bellingham has been linked with a move to Manchester United by The Athletic, and Caught Offside understands that Liverpool are also interested in the English midfielder.

Jude Bellingham

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal official’s have met with Real Madrid star’s agent over surprise move
Video: Mohamed Salah breaks silence on contract situation
Newcastle and Tottenham join the race for €80m Manchester United transfer target

Although a regular for his club, Bellingham is yet to cement himself as a starter for England. A move to England will naturally make it difficult for Gareth Southgate to ignore him, especially if he is playing well at a club towards the top of the Premier League.

Bellingham is a high energy, technical footballer, so would suit both styles at Manchester City and Liverpool. Manchester United are yet to confirm their manager for next season, but the 18-year-old is dynamic and adaptable and is likely to suit most systems.

More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.