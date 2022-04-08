Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is open to leaving the club this summer.

Henderson has struggled for game time at Manchester United, due to their persistence with David De Gea. A move away from the club could reignite his career and fulfil his potential.

According to Stretty News, Henderson is open to leaving the club, and six Premier League clubs are considering making a move for the England international.

Newcastle United are one of the clubs reportedly keen to take a gamble on the goalkeeper, as they plan to spend big in the summer.

However, the report also claims that Erik ten Hag tried to sign Henderson last year, so if he was to be appointed as Manchester United manager, that could tempt him to stay and challenge De Gea for the number one shirt.

It’s unlikely Henderson will get regular game time if he does stay in Manchester, as De Gea has been the first choice for many years now.

Newcastle have immense financial backing since their recent takeover, so could be looking to improve the majority of their starting eleven. The 25-year-old is highly rated and you’d expect him to be a regular starter if he was to join Newcastle.