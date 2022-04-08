Newcastle and Tottenham have joined the race for Manchester United transfer target Richarlison.

Richarlison has been attracting an interest from a host of clubs, especially due to Everton’s current relegation battle. Richarlison and many others will be looking for moves away from the club if they are to be relegated from the Premier League.

According to UOL, Newcastle, Manchester United, and Tottenham are interested in the Brazilian forward, who Everton reportedly value him at €80m.

If Everton are to stay in the league, a move to Newcastle seems like a sideways step. Ignoring this current season, The Toffees often finish above Newcastle. However, their recent financial package could tempt Richarlison, if they offer him a hefty salary.

Tottenham could be looking for someone to fill the shoes of Dejan Kulusevski, who is only currently on loan. If Juventus decide they don’t want to sell him, then Richarlison can occupy one of the wide positions.

Manchester United could be in the market for a wide player, who is also able to play up front. With the likes of Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani set to leave the club due to their contracts expiring, United will need to increase their squad depth in forward positions.