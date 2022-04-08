Newcastle have been told Napoli striker Victor Osimhen doesn’t want a move to the North East.

Newcastle made an £83m bid for Osimhen in January, according to Corriere dello Sport journalist Antonio Giordano (via FootballFancast) but it doesn’t look like a move will ever materialise.

According to Area Napoli, Osimhen would “never” join the North East club.

“Osimhen away at the end of the season? In January he was asked for by Newcastle, but he will never go there because it is not a destination that he likes,” said an Italian journalist, via Area Napoli.

Although the financial package likely provided by Newcastle would be attractive to any player, Osimhen may want to prove himself at the highest level, and Newcastle currently sit in the bottom half of the league.