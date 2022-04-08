Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has highlighted a danger for Manchester United ahead of their clash with Everton this weekend.

Ralf Rangnick’s men are desperate to return to winning ways following last weekend’s draw with Leicester City.

Now three points off the top four and having played a game more, there is now little room for error for United as we move into the final stages of the season.

And this weekend, the task is a relatively short trip to Merseyside to face relegation-battling Everton.

With tensions already high, who knows what a defeat this weekend would cause at United.

But according to pundit Merson. Everton are a side to take seriously heading this weekend, with the former Arsenal star backing the Toffees to upset Rangnick’s men.

“Everton’s next few games are absolutely atrocious and I think they’ll probably get relegated if they lose this one, as Burnley’s run-in looks a lot simpler on paper,” he said in his Sportskeeda column.

“After this game, they have Leicester twice, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal to play till the end of the campaign along with other teams.

“You can call me mad, but I can see the Toffees getting all three points here.”

Everton come into this one on the back of a bitter defeat to Burnley, who now sit just one point behind them, in the final relegation spot.